Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) shares traded down 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 24,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 9,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

