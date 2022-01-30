Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Trading Down 12.5%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 9,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 4,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

About Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corp, a business development company, invests in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $3-$20 million. The fund provides financing in the form of debt, mezzanine warrants and equity for LBO’s, recapitalization, add-on acquisition and growth financing capital requirements with an investment size range of $1-$5 million per transaction.

