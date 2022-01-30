Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 43,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,024,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Realogy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Realogy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Realogy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Realogy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Realogy by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 682,473 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.