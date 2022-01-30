Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 37.86 ($0.51) on Friday. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.06 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £519.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.