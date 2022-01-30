Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

