Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 85.7% in January

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLKLF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

BLKLF opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

