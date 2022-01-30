Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.