Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.76.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.
NYSE:EW opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
