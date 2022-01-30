Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $78,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.33.

Equinix stock opened at $707.56 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $787.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.