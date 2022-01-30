Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,655 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $77,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth about $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total value of $453,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.17. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 318.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

