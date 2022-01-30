Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,288,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,995,000 after buying an additional 160,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,252,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,939,000 after purchasing an additional 358,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

