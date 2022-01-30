47,425 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $2,391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 93.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 109,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $1,851,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.92 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

