Credit Suisse AG Sells 636,563 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636,563 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $43,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

