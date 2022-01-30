Credit Suisse AG Sells 212,672 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,672 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stride were worth $46,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of LRN opened at $34.44 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.