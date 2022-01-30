Credit Suisse AG Has $50.17 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of TransMedics Group worth $50,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 73,728.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.