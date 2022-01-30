Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 148,547 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 354.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $28,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $7,600,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $123.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.03. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.21.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.26.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

