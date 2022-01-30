Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

