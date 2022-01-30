Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $30,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 67.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ryder System by 26.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,252,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

