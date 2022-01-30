Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 579 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $242.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.09 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

