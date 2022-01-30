Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 712 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $10,359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,875,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 148,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of STAG opened at $41.71 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

