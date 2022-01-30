Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $132.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day moving average of $155.80. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

