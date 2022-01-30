Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,161,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $33,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 48.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,678,000 after acquiring an additional 383,439 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dropbox by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,330,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,338,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,418 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

