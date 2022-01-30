Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,433 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

NYSE:UI opened at $279.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.49 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.