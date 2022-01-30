Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $625,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KT were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 996,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 481,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KT by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KT by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 271,762 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in KT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,334,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.82. KT Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

