American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175,744 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after acquiring an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after buying an additional 802,230 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.