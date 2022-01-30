Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $356.75 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,116 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $356,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

