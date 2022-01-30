The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBX opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.35%.

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

