Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 36,023 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,023 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $47,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,503 shares of company stock worth $69,189,257. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $131.60 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average is $195.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

