Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $202,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $210,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.69. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

