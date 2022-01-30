Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,871 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

