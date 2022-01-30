Assetmark Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Innoviva by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 192,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

INVA opened at $16.03 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

