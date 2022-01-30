Assetmark Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,599,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $144.21 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

