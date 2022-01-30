Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $58,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

