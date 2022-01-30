The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 113,137 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $56,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

