The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,109 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $52,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after buying an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after buying an additional 400,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

