Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

CSL stock opened at $219.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.