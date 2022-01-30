Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $49,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $167.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.27. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $189.23.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

PSB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

