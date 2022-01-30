88,000 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

