Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 153,986 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,986 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth about $254,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVA opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

