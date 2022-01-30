Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 3,648 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CHE opened at $463.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.68 and its 200 day moving average is $477.92. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

