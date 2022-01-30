Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,692 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 23.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

