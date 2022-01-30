Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 742 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $99.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $108.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.