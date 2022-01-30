Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 73,221 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Unilever by 74.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 857,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

