Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,447 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 844.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 771,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,273,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $93.46 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40.

