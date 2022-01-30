Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after buying an additional 995,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 229,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,192,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,586,000 after buying an additional 889,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.