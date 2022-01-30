Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 455,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,297,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

VSCO opened at $55.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

