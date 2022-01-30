Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,769 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $53,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $437,181,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,390,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,843 shares during the period.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $8.76 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.