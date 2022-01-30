Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown’s compelling portfolio along with an impressive growth trajectory driven by organic and inorganic initiatives across all its segments bodes well. Buyouts and collaborations enhanced its existing capabilities and extended its geographic foothold. Strategic efforts continue to drive commission and fees. Its solid capital position, backed by strong operational environment, places it well for long-term growth. Brown & Brown's sturdy performance has been driving cash flow, enabling it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. The insurance boasts a strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash position. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses are likely to affect the margin expansion. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholder's fund.”

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.