Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TITUF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Titanium has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

