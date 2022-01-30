Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

