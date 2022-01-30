Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.63.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average is $143.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

